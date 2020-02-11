Cricket

Dale Steyn looking forward to the T20 series against England at Buffalo Park

11 February 2020 - 16:44 By Ross Roche
Dale Steyn speaks to the media at Buffalo Park in East London on February 11 2020.
Dale Steyn speaks to the media at Buffalo Park in East London on February 11 2020.
Image: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

Proteas pace legend Dale Steyn is really excited to be back in the national mix and is looking forward to the T20 International series against England getting under way at Buffalo Park on Wednesday evening.

Steyn has not featured for the national team since March last year after picking up a shoulder injury that ruled him out of contention for the World Cup‚ with him then retiring from Tests to focus on white ball cricket over the rest of his career.

He will be one of the senior members in a young squad and will be an influential figure among the players over the three-match series.

“I actually can't remember the last time I played a game for South Africa‚ so its really good to be back‚” said Steyn.

“It's a great set-up‚ I played a lot of cricket with Mark (Boucher) throughout my career and obviously played for the Titans with him as coach.

“So it's nice to be back with him around‚ as well as Jacques (Kallis) and Graeme (Smith) running the show‚ it's just great to walk into the dressing room with familiar faces that I played a lot of cricket with.”

The Proteas head into the series off the back of drawing the ODI and losing the Test series‚ so will be aiming to string some good performances together‚ especially looking towards the T20 World Cup later in the year.

“In this series I think we have to play smart‚ the senior guys will need to step up‚ Quinny (Quinton de Kock) has been phenomenal throughout the Test series and ODI's and I think he will lead this team again with bat and captaincy‚” explained Steyn.

“David Miller‚ we saw in the last ODI what he is capable of and then the young guys‚ just the unknown‚ they need to hit hard‚ they need to capitalize and use that to their advantage.

“England won't know a lot of the guys‚ know what they are capable of and will be wary to that extent‚ so that's what it is going to take and also a bit of smart cricket and luck at the end of the day too.”

With Buffalo Park being the home of coach Mark Boucher and a number of the players having played a lot of cricket here‚ including the likes of Warriors captain Jon-Jon Smuts and Lions batsman Rassie van der Dussen‚ who scored a half century on debut at the ground a year and a half ago‚ the players should know exactly what to expect from the ground.

“We have a lot of guys who have played cricket here‚ Jon-Jon has played a lot here‚ so I am sure he will have a chat and we are busy working out our plans now‚ so we will be ready‚” admitted Steyn.

“From what I have experienced I think we will probably get a slowish deck‚ not the biggest scores around but you never know‚ teams are allowed to play well and we are looking forward to a good crowd.

“The wicket can vary and change and we are playing against a good team.

“But generally when two good teams at the highest international level play against each other the scores tend to be a little lower than higher‚ so I think it will be a good game but not one of those Bullring 200 v 200 kind of chases.”

The action gets under way at 6pm.

READ MORE:

Bangladesh erupts in joy after biggest cricket triumph

Thousands of fans flooded the streets of Bangladesh's capital Dhaka and the prime minister Monday promised a public celebration after the under-19 ...
Sport
1 day ago

New Zealand's Devine first to hit 50 in five straight T20s

New Zealand women's cricket captain Sophie Devine became the first player to pass 50 in five successive Twenty20 internationals on Monday when she ...
Sport
1 day ago

Cricket South Africa and players’ union smoke the peace pipe

Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the South African Cricketers' Association (Saca) are well on their way to mending fences after CSA’s members' council ...
Sport
3 days ago

Most read

  1. From earning R6,000 to R60,000 a month at Chiefs - how Dax's dream turned into ... Soccer
  2. 'It’s a disgrace' - Gavin Hunt directs veiled criticism at Pitso Mosimane over ... Soccer
  3. WATCH | Jomo says Rulani ‘should stay with the German and learn’ at Pirates Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs grit out cup win against bottom team in the NFD Soccer
  5. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane voices his frustration with Gastón Sirino Soccer

Latest Videos

Centurion barbershop customer on the run after killing robber
Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala dies

Related articles

  1. Proteas on verge of rare series win Sport
  2. Dale Steyn gets Proteas T20 call-up Cricket
  3. England win Pink Day ODI by three wickets to square series against SA Cricket
  4. England may need to manage Jofra Archer workload, says coach Silverwood Cricket
  5. SA set England the moderate target of 257 to win the Pink Day ODI at the ... Cricket
  6. England win the toss and elect to bowl first against SA at the Wanderers Stadium Cricket
  7. De Kock rallies Proteas for series win in PinkDay ODI Cricket
X