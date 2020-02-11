Proteas pace legend Dale Steyn is really excited to be back in the national mix and is looking forward to the T20 International series against England getting under way at Buffalo Park on Wednesday evening.

Steyn has not featured for the national team since March last year after picking up a shoulder injury that ruled him out of contention for the World Cup‚ with him then retiring from Tests to focus on white ball cricket over the rest of his career.

He will be one of the senior members in a young squad and will be an influential figure among the players over the three-match series.

“I actually can't remember the last time I played a game for South Africa‚ so its really good to be back‚” said Steyn.

“It's a great set-up‚ I played a lot of cricket with Mark (Boucher) throughout my career and obviously played for the Titans with him as coach.

“So it's nice to be back with him around‚ as well as Jacques (Kallis) and Graeme (Smith) running the show‚ it's just great to walk into the dressing room with familiar faces that I played a lot of cricket with.”

The Proteas head into the series off the back of drawing the ODI and losing the Test series‚ so will be aiming to string some good performances together‚ especially looking towards the T20 World Cup later in the year.

“In this series I think we have to play smart‚ the senior guys will need to step up‚ Quinny (Quinton de Kock) has been phenomenal throughout the Test series and ODI's and I think he will lead this team again with bat and captaincy‚” explained Steyn.

“David Miller‚ we saw in the last ODI what he is capable of and then the young guys‚ just the unknown‚ they need to hit hard‚ they need to capitalize and use that to their advantage.

“England won't know a lot of the guys‚ know what they are capable of and will be wary to that extent‚ so that's what it is going to take and also a bit of smart cricket and luck at the end of the day too.”

With Buffalo Park being the home of coach Mark Boucher and a number of the players having played a lot of cricket here‚ including the likes of Warriors captain Jon-Jon Smuts and Lions batsman Rassie van der Dussen‚ who scored a half century on debut at the ground a year and a half ago‚ the players should know exactly what to expect from the ground.

“We have a lot of guys who have played cricket here‚ Jon-Jon has played a lot here‚ so I am sure he will have a chat and we are busy working out our plans now‚ so we will be ready‚” admitted Steyn.

“From what I have experienced I think we will probably get a slowish deck‚ not the biggest scores around but you never know‚ teams are allowed to play well and we are looking forward to a good crowd.

“The wicket can vary and change and we are playing against a good team.

“But generally when two good teams at the highest international level play against each other the scores tend to be a little lower than higher‚ so I think it will be a good game but not one of those Bullring 200 v 200 kind of chases.”

The action gets under way at 6pm.