Cricket

SA cricket boss asks fans to respect Steve Smith and David Warner after ball-tampering scandal

15 February 2020 - 10:53 By Ian Ransom
David Warner during an Australian nets session at the Sydney Cricket Ground on January 2 2020 in Sydney, Australia.
David Warner during an Australian nets session at the Sydney Cricket Ground on January 2 2020 in Sydney, Australia.
Image: Jason McCawley/Getty Images

SA's cricket boss has pleaded with fans to treat Steve Smith and David Warner with respect and not “embarrass” the board with poor behaviour when the Australian batsmen tour the country for the first time since a ball-tampering scandal.

Smith and Warner, who incurred 12-month bans for their parts in the tampering plot during a Cape Town Test two years ago, were jeered relentlessly by English crowds during the one-day World Cup and the Ashes series last year.

Cricket South Africa's (CSA) interim CEO Jacques Faul said fans who misbehaved would be ejected from venues during the limited overs series, which starts with a T20 match in Johannesburg on Friday.

“I would plead with South African fans to respect our opponents and don't go overboard with these things,” Faul told Fairfax media.

“It's competitive on the field, and we don't need it. Sport in general doesn't need that behaviour.

“We have a very strict policy in terms of fan behaviour and we will evacuate people but the damage will have been done.”

Australia's 2018 tour of SA was tense on and off the field, and well before the tampering incident at Newlands.

‘Sandpapergate’ sins guarantee Aussies Smith and Warner a rough return to SA

If Ben Stokes thought he had a hard time from fans at the Wanderers‚ things could be even tougher for Steven Smith and David Warner when they hit ...
Sport
1 week ago

Animosity between opener Warner and SA wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock spilt over into a heated stairwell confrontation during the first Test in Durban, with teammates stepping in to separate the players.

Warner and his wife, Candice, were subsequently targeted by the crowds, and CSA apologised to the Australian team after two of the board's officials were photographed wearing Sonny Bill Williams masks with fans at the ground.

Candice Warner had a tryst with New Zealand rugby international Williams more than 10 years before the incident.

“What happened last time (in SA), the behaviour was unfortunate,” said Faul, who stepped in as CEO in December after Thabang Moroe's suspension for alleged misconduct.

“It's embarrassing when it happens — for the stadium and the national federations.

“If there are best practices that we can learn from to prevent it we're happy to look at it.”

Last month, England all-rounder Ben Stokes was fined by the International Cricket Council after a foul-mouthed row with a fan at the Wanderers ground during the fourth Test in Johannesburg.

Stokes said he had been subjected to repeated abuse from the crowd and apologised for his “unprofessional” reaction.

— Reuters

MORE

Australia recall Glenn Maxwell for South Africa, Marcus Stoinis snubbed

Batting star Glenn Maxwell's self-imposed exile from international cricket ended when he was named Tuesday in Australia's limited-overs squads to ...
Sport
1 week ago

Is Corrie van Zyl back at CSA? It depends on who you ask

Is Corrie van Zyl back at work at Cricket South Africa? That depends on who you ask.
Sport
22 hours ago

Proteas coach Boucher confident De Kock is equipped to emulate India legend MS Dhoni

Proteas coach Mark Boucher is confident that Quinton de Kock is equipped to emulate India legend MS Dhoni by successfully managing his batting and ...
Sport
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Mystery deepens over status of Pirates assistant coach Rulani Mokwena Soccer
  2. Sundowns coach Mosimane likens Chiefs to a student who's only studying three ... Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs striker Leonardo Castro opens up on his partnership with Samir ... Soccer
  4. Superfan Botha Msila stops attending PSL games as he's ‘drained mentally, ... Soccer
  5. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane: 'The league is for Chiefs to lose‚ I mean really' Soccer

Latest Videos

Politicians react to SONA 2020
#SONA2020 top talking points: All you need to know
X