Cricket

Bavuma ruled out of Friday’s opening T20I against Australia at the Wanderers

18 February 2020 - 14:08 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Temba Bavuma will be available in the next 10 days.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

South Africa will have to make do without Temba Bavuma’s services for Friday’s opening T20I against Australia at the Wanderers.

Bavuma‚ who’s had a seamless introduction into the shortest format and is being tried as an opener with a degree of success‚ pulled up injured with a hamstring strain he sustained while fielding in the five-wicket loss against England at SuperSport Park on Sunday afternoon.

The recommended recovery time for the injury is seven to 10 days‚ meaning Bavuma has a race to get fit in time for Sunday’s second T20 against Australia in Port Elizabeth.

With a plethora of other batsmen in the team who have eyes on staking a starting place‚ no replacement has been called up.

That means the batting pack‚ which has performed reasonably well‚ will have to be shuffled for Friday’s game at the Wanderers.

