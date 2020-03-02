Cricket

Faf du Plessis returns to ODI squad for upcoming tour of India

02 March 2020 - 15:33 By AFP
Faf du Plessis has been included in SA’s ODI squad for the upcoming tour of India.
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Former captain Faf du Plessis will return to SA’s one-day international squad for a three-match tour of India this month.

Du Plessis and fellow batsman Rassie van der Dussen were rested for the current series against Australia but both were named in a 15-man squad for India by Cricket SA on Monday.

Orthodox left-arm spinner George Linde, who made his Test debut against India in Ranchi last October, is in line for his first white-ball cap in place of left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, who is unavailable because his wife will soon give birth to the couple’s first child.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada was unavailable because of a groin injury.

Kyle Verreynne - who made an impressive international debut by scoring 48 and taking three catches in the first match against Australia on Saturday - has been retained, but Janneman Malan, who failed to score on debut in the same match, was left out.

Cricket SA said the selections were a continuation of a search for the next generation of players to represent the country in the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India.

“It is a good opportunity for the players selected to put their hands up and show what they are capable of in the tough playing conditions of India,” it said.

The South African squad will leave for India following the third and final one-day international against Australia in Potchefstroom on Saturday.

The first match in India will be played in Dharamsala on March 12. The second and third matches will be in Lucknow on March 15 and Kolkata on March 18.

SA squad: Quinton de Kock (captain, wkt), Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, Beuran Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lutho Sipamla, Jon-Jon Smuts, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne

