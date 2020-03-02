Faf du Plessis returns to ODI squad for upcoming tour of India

Former captain Faf du Plessis will return to SA’s one-day international squad for a three-match tour of India this month.

Du Plessis and fellow batsman Rassie van der Dussen were rested for the current series against Australia but both were named in a 15-man squad for India by Cricket SA on Monday.

Orthodox left-arm spinner George Linde, who made his Test debut against India in Ranchi last October, is in line for his first white-ball cap in place of left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, who is unavailable because his wife will soon give birth to the couple’s first child.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada was unavailable because of a groin injury.

Kyle Verreynne - who made an impressive international debut by scoring 48 and taking three catches in the first match against Australia on Saturday - has been retained, but Janneman Malan, who failed to score on debut in the same match, was left out.