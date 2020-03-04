Cricket

Temba Bavuma ruled out of the remainder of the ODI series against Australia

The Proteas will depart for India on Sunday where they will play matches in Dharamsala (March 12)‚ Lucknow (March 15) and Kolkata (March 18)

04 March 2020 - 13:15 By Tiisetso Malepa
Temba Bavuma will hope to have fully recovered for the ODI tour of India. The first of the three-match series starts in Dharamsala on March 12 2020.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing ODI series against Australia to allow him to continue with his conditioning and rehabilitation following a right hamstring strain.

Rassie van der Dussen has been named as Bavuma’s replacement and he arrived in Bloemfontein on Wednesday to link up with the rest of the squad.

Bavuma's recovery time for his previous hamstring strain last month was 10 days.

SA take on the Australians in the second ODI match at the Mangaung Open on Wednesday looking to take an unassailable lead in the three-match series after their dominant win in the opening match in Paarl on Saturday.

Bavuma, batting at number three, made 26 off 30 balls as the Proteas won convincingly with 74 runs against the Aussies in the opening match.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) said the withdrawal of Bavuma‚ who is rapidly establishing himself as a polished and quality top order white ball batsman‚ is a precautionary measure with the daunting tour of India for a three-match ODI series later this month looming large.

“He will remain with the squad as he and the medical staff aim to have him ready in time for the team’s tour to India‚” said Cricket SA.

The Proteas will depart for India on Sunday where they will play matches in Dharamsala (March 12)‚ Lucknow (March 15) and Kolkata (March 18).

Bavuma also withdrew from the recently concluded T20I three-match series against Australia which the tourists won 2-1 last month.

Australia will conclude their ODI tour of SA at Potchefstroom’s Senwes Park on Saturday March 7.

SA ODI squad vs Australia:

Quinton de Kock (captain‚ wicketkeeper‚ Momentum Multiply Titans)‚ David Miller (Hollywoodbets Dolphins)‚ Andile Phehlukwayo (Hollywoodbets Dolphins)‚ Tabraiz Shamsi (Momentum Multiply Titans)‚ Lungi Ngidi (Momentum Multiply Titans)‚ Beuran Hendricks (Imperial Lions)‚ Heinrich Klaasen (Momentum Multiply Titans)‚ Janneman Malan (World Sports Betting Cape Cobras)‚ Jon-Jon Smuts (Warriors)‚ Anrich Nortje (Warriors)‚ Lutho Sipamla (Warriors)‚ Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins)‚ Kyle Verreynne (World Sports Betting Cape Cobras)‚ Rassie van der Dussen (Imperial Lions).

