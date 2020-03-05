India through to T20 World Cup final after semis washout

India reached the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup final for the first time and sent England home when wet weather washed out the first of back-to-back semi-finals at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

With no reserve day scheduled under tournament rules endorsed by all the cricket boards of competing nations, India went through by virtue of topping Group A in the opening round.

Former champions England were only able to finish second in Group B after losing their tournament opener against SA.

“No chance of getting out there today,” frustrated England captain Heather Knight told reporters.

“We’re just gutted we didn’t have the chance to fight for a place in that final. There’s not a lot we can do, we obviously lost that first game against SA and that ultimately cost us,” Knight added.

India will play the winners of the second semi-final between Australia and SA, which is scheduled to start later on Thursday.