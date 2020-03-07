Restless India champing at the bit for women's T20 decider

Melbourne — India will have energy to burn when they take on Australia in the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup decider, after their semifinal against England was washed out by rain, captain Harmanpreet Kaur said on Saturday.

Undefeated India head into Sunday’s clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground after an eight-day break since their last group match against Sri Lanka.

With Thursday’s semi-final in Sydney abandoned without a ball bowled, the long rest period did not go down well with all the Indian players, Kaur said.

“No-one wanted to take rest, everyone was so keen, everyone was on the ground and ready to deal with the situation,” Kaur told reporters at the MCG on Saturday.

“We haven’t been outdoors much and we didn’t manage to play the important game against England.

“We were all in touch and doing indoor training, but it doesn’t give you full confidence because the surface is totally different.” First-time finalists India have been a revelation since kicking off their tour six weeks ago with a five-wicket loss to a local selection of ‘B’ players in Sydney, the first match on Australian soil for most of the Indian squad.