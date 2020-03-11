Cricket

SportsLIVE PODCAST | The story of the Malan brothers, Pieter, Andre & Janneman

11 March 2020 - 10:38 By SBU MJIKELISO
Pieter Malan speaks to the media after day five at Newlands in Cape Town.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Cricketer Andre Malan joined us on the SportsLIVE podcast to chat about his and his brothers' background and their make-up.

Andre, 28, plays for Western Province, while his siblings, Pieter and Janneman, graduated to the Test and ODI ranks this past summer cricket season.

Pieter, 30, made his debut in SA's closely fought second Test against England at Newlands. He made a gutsy 288-ball 84, spending 369 minutes in the middle and almost taking the Proteas to a draw.

Listen to their story: 

Janneman Malan in action during the second ODI between SA and Australia at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on March 4 2020.
Image: JOHAN PRETORIUS/GALLO IMAGES

Janneman, 23, overcame a historic golden duck (to Mitchell Starc in the first ball of the first ODI against Australia in Paarl) to score his maiden ODI century in Bloemfontein in the second ODI.

Andre takes us through growing up in Nelspruit and tells stories of how it was for his mom and dad to raise three cricket-mad boys. He also talks about the mental strength his Protea brothers possess.

For more episodes, click here.

