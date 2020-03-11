SportsLIVE PODCAST | The story of the Malan brothers, Pieter, Andre & Janneman

Cricketer Andre Malan joined us on the SportsLIVE podcast to chat about his and his brothers' background and their make-up.

Andre, 28, plays for Western Province, while his siblings, Pieter and Janneman, graduated to the Test and ODI ranks this past summer cricket season.

Pieter, 30, made his debut in SA's closely fought second Test against England at Newlands. He made a gutsy 288-ball 84, spending 369 minutes in the middle and almost taking the Proteas to a draw.

Listen to their story: