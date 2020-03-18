South African cricketers in self-isolation

Having returned from their aborted ODI tour of India on Wednesday morning, the Proteas squad will go into a 14-day self-isolation as a precaution against the rapidly spreading novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

South Africa had embarked on a three-match ODI tour of India earlier this month, with the first match washed out in Dharamshala while the other ODIs were to take place in Lucknow and Kolkata. The spread of the disease worldwide meant the series had to be rescheduled.

Such is the global scale of the disease that India’s money spinning Indian Premier League that was supposed to start on March 29 has been pushed back to April 15.

Proteas chief medical officer Dr Shuaib Manjra said the players will be following strict protocols while in self-isolation.

“We’ve recommended that all the players self-isolate and social distance themselves for a minimum of 14 days because that’s proper guidance to protect people around them who could be vulnerable,” Manjra said.

“In that period, should any of those players have symptoms or any other factors that are a cause for concern, we’ll make sure they’re investigated appropriately and managed according to the necessary protocols.”

The spread of the disease worldwide has had a marked impact on domestic and international sport. South Africa’s domestic cricket season has been halted while provincial cricket offices have closed down, with necessary officials being on standby. South Africa currently has 116 recorded cases of the disease as per the time of going to print.