Cricket

SA provincial cricket goes into coronavirus lockdown

20 March 2020 - 18:54 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
South African provincial cricket has gone into lockdown.
South African provincial cricket has gone into lockdown.
Image: Indranil MUKHERJEE

SA’s domestic cricket teams have gone into lockdown as the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) has shut down cricketing activities.

With Cricket SA on Monday suspending cricketing activities for the next 60 days, the various provincial affiliates have taken various measures to keep their end of the public safety bargain.

Major affiliates like the Northerns, Central Gauteng Lions, KwaZulu-Natal Cricket, Eastern Province and the Western Province Cricket associations have already followed CSA’s lead in having staff work remotely while Free State Cricket has shut down the Mangaung Oval.

WPCA also has Newlands, which has an ongoing construction project, under lockdown with all forms of cricket and game related activities and meetings cancelled.

MORE

Cricket SA appoints three-man committee to deal with coronavirus issues

Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) acting chief executive officer Dr Jacques Faul said the organisation has set up a three-man executive committee to deal ...
Sport
2 days ago

South African cricketers in self-isolation

Having returned from their aborted ODI tour of India on Wednesday morning, the Proteas squad will go into a 14-day self-isolation as a precaution ...
Sport
2 days ago

A guideline to all sporting events around the world hit by coronavirus pandemic

Major sports events around the world that have been hit by the coronavirus pandemic:
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Pitso Mosimane pokes at PSL prosecutor Nande Becker Soccer
  2. Ajax Amsterdam ready to end their Ajax Cape Town experiment? Soccer
  3. Safa get tough and suspend all football - including PSL matches Soccer
  4. SA keep two spots on Caf continental clubs competitions Soccer
  5. Chippa United boss Mpengesi slams veteran midfielder for showing up drunk Soccer

Latest Videos

Covid-19 cruise control: 1,700 cruise ship passengers to head home after ...
Cape Town's Covid-19 prevention measures kick in as buses sprayed with ...
X