SA provincial cricket goes into coronavirus lockdown

With Cricket SA on Monday suspending cricketing activities for the next 60 days, the various provincial affiliates have taken various measures to keep their end of the public safety bargain.

Major affiliates like the Northerns, Central Gauteng Lions, KwaZulu-Natal Cricket, Eastern Province and the Western Province Cricket associations have already followed CSA’s lead in having staff work remotely while Free State Cricket has shut down the Mangaung Oval.

WPCA also has Newlands, which has an ongoing construction project, under lockdown with all forms of cricket and game related activities and meetings cancelled.