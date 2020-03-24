Herschelle Gibbs claps back over his comments about Ramaphosa
Catch that!
Former South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs proved that his clap back was as strong as his cover drive when he told social media users where to get off.
On Sunday, Gibbs, like many, expressed his opinion on Twitter after President Cyril Ramaphosa cancelled his scheduled address to the nation on Covid-19.
Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu said Ramaphosa cancelled the address “because he did not want to take short cuts”.
Mthembu said: “It will not be helpful for the president to speak to the people of South Africa when the structure that advises him, which is the national command council, has not concluded its business and looked at all the issues that affect South Africans."
On Monday, Ramaphosa outlined SA's plan to combat the spread of coronavirus, announcing a 21-day nationwide lockdown that will start at midnight on Thursday and continue until April 16.
According to Gibbs, Ramaphosa's timing to announce the move was “late” and he was “useless”.
On Sunday, Gibbs said Ramaphosa was showing his true colours.
#cyril showing his true colours like the @ANCParliament when needed most are a no show🙄 #Useless— Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) March 22, 2020
While some did not take kindly to his words and called him out on his opinion, Gibbs dished out clap backs.
Here is a snapshot of what was said by some social media users and how Gibbs responded.
On leadership
Leadership it’s called .. there’s no specific time for it . When people want it why should they have to wait?— Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) March 22, 2020
Na .. sorry when the nation was waiting for some leadership and direction in times of need, people waited for the announcement tonight and a no show. He had the whole day to discuss this.. anyway 🤷♂️— Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) March 22, 2020
On timing
It was the timing of the announcement bru.. I felt it should have come earlier that’s all🤷♂️— Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) March 24, 2020
Living in the past
That all you can say🙄 sad that you live in the past. Now come out from under your rock and get some sun 😂— Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) March 22, 2020
Lacking urgency
I felt he lacked urgency letting us know what the plan was simple.— Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) March 23, 2020
Freedom of speech
I’m a citizen of this country like everyone else sunshine! I’ll give me opinion thanks😉 https://t.co/Y7ZW4Uibw3— Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) March 22, 2020