Herschelle Gibbs claps back over his comments about Ramaphosa

Former South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs proved that his clap back was as strong as his cover drive when he told social media users where to get off.

On Sunday, Gibbs, like many, expressed his opinion on Twitter after President Cyril Ramaphosa cancelled his scheduled address to the nation on Covid-19.

Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu said Ramaphosa cancelled the address “because he did not want to take short cuts”.

Mthembu said: “It will not be helpful for the president to speak to the people of South Africa when the structure that advises him, which is the national command council, has not concluded its business and looked at all the issues that affect South Africans."

On Monday, Ramaphosa outlined SA's plan to combat the spread of coronavirus, announcing a 21-day nationwide lockdown that will start at midnight on Thursday and continue until April 16.