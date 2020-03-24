Cricket

Herschelle Gibbs claps back over his comments about Ramaphosa

Catch that!

24 March 2020 - 13:21 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Former South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs said President Cyril Ramaphosa didn't respond quickly enough to the coronavirus pandemic.
Former South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs said President Cyril Ramaphosa didn't respond quickly enough to the coronavirus pandemic.
Image: GALLO IMAGES

Former South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs proved that his clap back was as strong as his cover drive when he told social media users where to get off.

On Sunday, Gibbs, like many, expressed his opinion on Twitter after President Cyril Ramaphosa cancelled his scheduled address to the nation on Covid-19.

Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu said Ramaphosa cancelled the address “because he did not want to take short cuts”.

Mthembu said: “It will not be helpful for the president to speak to the people of South Africa when the structure that advises him, which is the national command council, has not concluded its business and looked at all the issues that affect South Africans."

On Monday, Ramaphosa outlined SA's plan to combat the spread of coronavirus, announcing a 21-day nationwide lockdown that will start at midnight on Thursday and continue until April 16.

READ IN FULL | President Cyril Ramaphosa announces 21-day lockdown

'We are a nation of one and we are surely going to prevail'
News
17 hours ago

According to Gibbs, Ramaphosa's timing to announce the move was “late” and he was “useless”.

On Sunday, Gibbs said Ramaphosa was showing his true colours.

While some did not take kindly to his words and called him out on his opinion, Gibbs dished out clap backs.

Here is a snapshot of what was said by some social media users and how Gibbs responded.

On leadership

On timing

Living in the past

Lacking urgency 

Freedom of speech

SA Olympic champ warns athletes after catching Covid-19

Former Olympic champion Cameron van der Burgh has spoken out about the debilitating effects of Covid-19 after contracting the disease recently, ...
Sport
1 day ago

Covid-19: Chad Le Clos forced to quit luxury Mediterranean training base

Chad Le Clos landed to an uncertain future in Cape Town this week after the rampant coronavirus forced him to beat a hasty retreat from his training ...
Sport
2 days ago

Botswana's Masisi, Germany's Merkel among more celebs hit by Covid-19

As the world battles to contain the coronavirus pandemic, two more leaders have gone into quarantine after coming into contact with people infected ...
News
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. French outfit steps in as new kit sponsor for Bafana Sport
  2. Former Real Madrid president Sanz dies after contracting coronavirus Soccer
  3. How would Chiefs feel if the PSL season is not completed? Motaung opens up ... Soccer
  4. SA star Dino Ndlovu returns to China: 'I’ve arrived safely and on a 14-day ... Soccer
  5. Ajax Amsterdam ready to end their Ajax Cape Town experiment? Soccer

Latest Videos

SA announces 21-day lockdown over Covid-19
Prayer during Covid-19: Jo'burg mosque ups safety measures
X