Cricket

Star batsman Steve Smith's leadership ban ends

29 March 2020 - 13:51 By AFP
Australia's former captain Steve Smith is now free to take up leadership roles within the Australian senior men's national cricket team.
Australia's former captain Steve Smith is now free to take up leadership roles within the Australian senior men's national cricket team.
Image: STR / AFP TV / AFP

A two-year leadership ban slapped on Steve Smith after the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa ended on Sunday, leaving the master batsman free to skipper Australia again.

The 30-year-old captained the team until he was suspended for 12 months over a brazen attempt to alter the ball with sandpaper under his watch during a Test in Cape Town in 2018.

Part of his punishment included a further year-long exile from any leadership role, which has now expired.

Co-conspirator and former vice-captain David Warner was banned from any leadership role for life, although both have successfully resumed their international careers.

There have been calls for Smith to take back the Test captaincy from Tim Paine, but it remains unclear whether he wants to, with the 35-year-old seemingly intent on playing on.

Coach Justin Langer last year praised Paine's leadership as "brilliant" and said Smith may not want the "burden" of captaincy on top of batting pressures.

Aaron Finch is skipper of the Twenty20 and one-day teams.

Smith told Channel Nine television on Sunday he was focused only on trying to stay physically and mentally fit during the coronavirus shutdown of Australian cricket.

He was supposed to be preparing for a big-money payday at the Indian Premier League (IPL), but the tournament has already been delayed until April 15 in response to the pandemic.

With India in a three-week lockdown in a bid to contain a spread of the virus, Smith admitted the IPL appeared unlikely to go ahead.

"I think the country's basically shut its borders until the 15th of April," he said.

"It's obviously not looking likely at the moment, I think there might be some meetings over the next couple of days to discuss what the go is with it all.

"But just trying to stay physically fit and mentally fresh," he added. "If it goes ahead at some point, then great. If not, then there's plenty going on in the world at the moment. Just play it day by day."

All cricket in Australia has been cancelled, with the team's three-match T20 series against New Zealand this month a casualty after just one game.

Australia has a Test tour to Bangladesh scheduled for June and a subsequent one-day campaign in England, but both appear to be at risk.

MORE:

Break in season welcome for India cricketers, says Ravi Shastri

Mumbai — The pause in cricket due to the coronavirus pandemic will allow India’s jaded players to recharge their batteries, according to head coach ...
Sport
1 day ago

Outbreak could hit SA's overseas cricketers' pockets

SA Cricketers' Association CEO Andrew Breetzke said the coronavirus outbreak hasn't affected domestic players yet, but will affect those who play ...
Sport
16 hours ago

ICC puts T20 World Cup cricket qualifiers on hold

Let's governing body all postponed qualifiers for the 2021 Twenty20 World Cup due to take place before July on Thursday as the coronavirus pandemic ...
Sport
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Herschelle Gibbs claps back over his comments about Ramaphosa Cricket
  2. Former Real Madrid president Sanz dies after contracting coronavirus Soccer
  3. Pollen Ndlanya to locked-down footballers: If you drink beer‚ sweat it out Soccer
  4. Bidvest Wits striker catches last British Airways flight out of OR Tambo Soccer
  5. Bok captain Siya Kolisi does his part to fight coronavirus Rugby

Latest Videos

Lockdown loaded: When can I leave the house?
Lockdown loaded: Public transport

Related articles

  1. Kagiso Rabada quoting Sho Madjozi is the cutest thing you will see today! TshisaLIVE
  2. SACA concerned about the impact the coronavirus will have on SA cricketers ... Cricket
  3. Lions and Dolphins declared franchise champions after coronavirus disruption Cricket
  4. Beuran Hendricks on new list of Cricket SA contracted players, Faf also in the ... Cricket
  5. Sipamla and Magala's arrival set to give the Lions an even sharper look to them ... Cricket
  6. Herschelle Gibbs claps back over his comments about Ramaphosa Cricket
  7. Selector Linda Zondi leaves indelible mark on the national game of cricket Sport
X