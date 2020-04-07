Cricket

Why Prince understands the reason behind Paterson’s Kolpak-enforced departure

07 April 2020 - 16:50 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
WSB Cape Cobras head coach Ashwell Prince (L) during a media briefing at Newlands alongside Dane Paterson (R).
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Cape Cobras coach Ashwell Prince has preferred to look at Dane Paterson’s Kolpak-enforced departure from a different perspective mainly due to the bowler’s age.

Paterson turned 31 on April 4 and while he admirably filled gaps in the Test team because of injuries and suspensions‚ he wasn’t picked for the limited overs teams.

A number of newer and faster bowlers were given opportunities as Proteas team director Mark Boucher went through the available bowling domestic options.

Paterson was a deserving international as the wickets he’s taken in franchise cricket couldn’t be ignored.

Prince‚ though‚ understood Paterson’s reasons while comparing him to younger batsman David Bedingham. The 25-year-old Bedingham left the Cape Cobras earlier this year to join Durham.

“It is different and things have to be dealt with from an individual perspective with each case. In the case of a bowler who is older than 30‚ it’s different.

"When you’re a 30-year-old batsman‚ you still have some good years left in you. When you’re the same age as a bowler‚ you don’t have that many years left in you‚” Prince said.

“I’m sure these guys sit down and calculate the realistic opportunities that are there for them and the ones they have of playing for the Proteas. If not‚ they’ll consider other options and I think this is how this came about.

"That’s different to the David Bedingham case. In his case‚ I still believe his best chance for international cricket is by playing for South Africa.”

Paterson‚ as excellent as he’s been for the Cape Cobras‚ didn’t quite cut the limited overs mustard for the national team.

That bowling unit itself went through a harsh‚ but rewarding limited overs summer with plenty of lessons taken in.

Paterson was also part of the Test bowling group that also had a difficult summer.

Prince was at pains to say Paterson’s absence from the limited overs section of the summer influenced his decision‚ but with little cricket played because of the coronavirus outbreak‚ that’s also standing in the way of completing his move to Nottinghamshire.

Paterson's competitors will have got in the necessary rest and recuperation for the resumption of international cricket when it eventually resumes‚ if it does resume.

“It is disappointing‚ because the player would ask if they were part of the Test squad through the summer‚ why aren’t they considered for the limited overs squads.

"That’s one of the many views. Maybe the player realised they were playing Test cricket because of injuries and suspensions.

"When the limited overs squads come out and the player doesn’t feature in them‚ it plays on their mind. These decisions aren’t taken lightly‚” Prince said.

The raft of experience the Cape Cobras has lost through Vernon Philander‚ Dane Piedt‚ Paterson and Rory Kleinveldt is immeasurable. They’ve also relinquished Thando Ntini‚ Ferisco Adams‚ Lizaad Williams and Tladi Bokako.

They’ve gained Tony de Zorzi‚ Onke Nyaku‚ Calvin Savage‚ Tshepo Moreki and Corbin Bosch.

Acquiring De Zorzi‚ a left-handed top-order batsman‚ has some significance for Prince as the Cobras embark on a new path with a new crop of players.

“It’s a new era for the Cape Cobras with the retirements of Vernon Philander‚ Rory Kleinveldt while Dane Piedt and Paterson are leaving.

"Those players were leaders and going forward‚ one has to set up a new leadership group. Tony is a deep thinker of the game and he has good leadership qualities and a great batsman‚” Prince said.

