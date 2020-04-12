Cricket

Ben Stokes relives 'great day' of Headingley for first time

12 April 2020 - 18:30 By AFP
England's Ben Stokes celebrates as they win the third test against Australia, in Headingley, Leeds, Britain August 25, 2019.
England's Ben Stokes celebrates as they win the third test against Australia, in Headingley, Leeds, Britain August 25, 2019.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

It has taken him seven months but on Saturday England all-rounder Ben Stokes relived his 'miracle of Headingley' for the first time, describing the Ashes nailbiter as a "great day".

In August last year, Stokes smashed a breathtaking, undefeated 135 as England beat Australia in the third Test in Leeds by one wicket.

He and bespectacled last man Jack Leach put on 76 runs for the final wicket with Stokes hitting 74 in that partnership.

With no cricket to fill the live schedules as a result of the coronavirus lockdown, British broadcasters turned to their archives to replay the dramatic finale of the Test.

Sky TV offered fans the chance to see Stokes, captain Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Chris Woakes dial in via videolink in what the broadcaster described as a 'watchalong'.

Staring at the screen with his fist clamped to his mouth, Stokes told fans what was going through his mind in the closing stages.

"It's the first time I've watched it ball by ball. It's always going to be great memories, isn't it? One of the great days," he said.

"Not just on the field, but the memories we'll always have together as a group. The changing room is sacred as a cricketer and that evening, after this day's play, was just sensational.

"We'll always be able to look back on what happened that day and the memories we created."

With his eyes fixed on the video, Stokes shouted "go, go, go" as his final six of the innings sailed over the head of Josh Hazlewood.

He then shrugged off an lbw appeal from off-spinner Nathan Lyon that would have handed the game to Australia had it been given.

Earlier in the innings, Australia skipper Tim Paine had wasted a review, a fact not lost on Root on Saturday.

"It's the greatest decision of all time if you ask me. You want the world to swallow you up because you know you've made an absolute goober of a mistake. It's a horrible feeling."

MORE:

IPL uncertainty jeopardises MS Dhoni's India future, says Srikkanth

Stumper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni's international career could be in jeopardy if this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) succumbs to the Covid-19 ...
Sport
5 hours ago

No-width: how Broad tamed Warner during last year's Ashes

England quick Stuart Broad reckons his total domination of Australia opener David Warner in last year's Ashes series was down to his strategy of ...
Sport
1 day ago

Australia did not go 'easy' on Kohli, says Paine

Australia captain Tim Paine has dismissed the suggestion of his predecessor Michael Clarke that his players went soft on India skipper Virat Kohli in ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Putco Mafani’s solemn ritual: a prayer to the Ellis Park 43 every April 11 Soccer
  2. ‘I can still see agony of everyone in the dressing room‚’ says ex-Chiefs ... Soccer
  3. Safa offers Fun Valley technical centre as coronavirus quarantine site Soccer
  4. Judge my son Thando on his cricket abilities and not on his last name‚ says ... Cricket
  5. Barcelona directors quit, throwing club into crisis Soccer

Latest Videos

Lockdown reloaded: SA extends Covid-19 lockdown by two weeks
From the crime scene: Cape Town attorney survives attempted hit

Related articles

  1. Judge my son Thando on his cricket abilities and not on his last name‚ says ... Cricket
  2. Cummins preparing for IPL in empty stadiums Cricket
  3. Boucher impressed with the positive turnover of youngsters in the Proteas Cricket
  4. Esport rides crest of a wave as fans go online to get their fix Sport
  5. The plight of Cape Town's homeless goes political South Africa
  6. 'It would be stupid of us to lose out on those cricketing brains': Boucher on ... Cricket
  7. Former Australia captain Clarke says Aussie cricketers 'sucked up' to Kohli to ... Cricket
  8. Why Prince understands the reason behind Paterson’s Kolpak-enforced departure Cricket
  9. Twenty20 Cricket World Cup organisers hopeful despite potential clash with ... Cricket
  10. Tony Lewis of ‘DLS method’ cricket fame dies, aged 78 Cricket
X