AB de Villiers may rethink South Africa comeback if World Cup is postponed

"I'll have to do the trials and show (coach Mark) Boucher I'm still good enough. They should choose me because I'm really better than the guy next to me"

14 April 2020 - 13:54 By Reuters
AB de Villiers' return to international cricket with the Proteas is almost a done deal. He says he is targeting the limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka in June and the five-match Twenty20 series in the West Indies.
South African batsman AB de Villiers has said that if the Twenty20 Cricket World Cup scheduled for October in Australia was postponed to next year then that could end his hopes of returning to the national side.

De Villiers, regarded as one of the best limited overs batsmen in the world, hopes to make a comeback for South Africa at the global event, having retired from all forms of international cricket in May 2018.

There is no suggestion at this stage that the Twenty20 World Cup will be postponed, but the coronavirus pandemic that has shut down global sport has placed the event under threat.

"If the tournament is postponed to next year, a whole lot of things will change," De Villiers, 36, told South Africa’s Rapport newspaper.

"At the moment I feel available but, at the same time, I don't know how my body will feel then and if I will be fit.

"If I am 100% as good as I want to be, then I will be available. But if I am not, I won't open myself up to that because I am not the type of person who does things at 80%."

De Villiers indicated that, should South Africa's tours go ahead, he would be available for a limited overs series in Sri Lanka in June, and the visit to West Indies in August, which will include five Twenty20 matches.

"I'll have to do the trials and show (coach Mark) Boucher I'm still good enough. They should choose me because I'm really better than the guy next to me.

"I've never been the type of person who felt I should get just what I wanted.

"I can't walk into the team. Like every other player, I have to work for my place and deserve it."

The Twenty20 World Cup is due to be played across Australia from October 18 - November 15.

