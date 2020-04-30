Mitchell Marsh gets Australia contract, Usman Khawaja among six axed

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh returned to Cricket Australia's list of 20 nationally contracted players on Thursday, but there was no room for his brother Shaun or struggling batsman Usman Khawaja.

The older Marsh sibling and Khawaja were among six players axed from a group that selectors loaded with limited-overs talent to reflect Australia's upcoming schedule, particularly the Twenty20 Cricket World Cup scheduled for October-November.

"With many of the squad crossing into all three formats it gives us the benefit of being able to add in specialists depending on the opposition and the conditions," chief selector Trevor Hohns said in a statement.

"The depth of this squad and the success of the past 12 months gives us that solid base."