England's 'stir-crazy' Jason Roy happy to play behind closed doors

England's Jason Roy is ready to play in empty stadiums if the post-coronavirus situation demands so, said the opener who got a taste of it in his last outing.

Roy played a Pakistan Super League match on May 7 which took place behind closed doors in Lahore just before the Covid-19 pandemic halted international sports across the globe.

"There was no atmosphere, simple as that," the Durban-born batsman, a key figure in England's 2019 Cricket World Cup winning squad last year, told British media.

"It was very strange. As a batsman when the bowler’s running in you learn to block out the crowd, but as soon as the ball is done you can hear them going absolutely berserk.