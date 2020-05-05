Cricket SA strike an agreement with the England Cricket Board

Cricket South Africa (CSA) are not actively developing return-to-play protocols during the Covid-19 hiatus.

They don’t need to.

They have instead struck an agreement with the England Cricket Board to adopt some of the methods the English are likely to employ as part of their return-to-play protocols over the coming weeks‚ if not months.

CSA has the relative luxury of being out of season as far as their domestic schedule is concerned but countries like England are facing dire losses with the start of their season on hold.

“We are going to hold hands with England. I’ve reached out to [ECB director of events] Steve Elworthy and [CEO] Tom Harrison. I know both well.

“Doc [Shuaib] Manhra [CSA chief medical officer] is looking into it‚” revealed CSA acting chief executive officer Jacques Faul.