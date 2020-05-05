Faf du Plessis commits to playing key role in ushering in next group of leaders

Former SA captain Faf du Plessis says there is a leadership vacuum in the Proteas Test side and has committed to playing a key role in ushering in the next group of leaders in the national team setup.

Du Plessis relinquished his captaincy in February after caving under pressure following a string of poor results that included harrowing Test series defeats to India and England in between a disastrous 2019 Cricket World Cup.

The 35-year-old said he misses his captaincy responsibilities and committed to continue representing the Proteas in all three formats during a wide-ranging interview with reporters.

“I love the captaincy. It is a part of who I am. I’ve captained at all formats and levels since I was 13. I enjoy that more than anything else so I will always miss it‚” said the Pretoria-born former Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool (Affies) boy.