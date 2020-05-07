EP cricketer Nqweni‚ who is recovering from immune disorder‚ tests positive for Covid-19

Nqweni‚ who was Quinton de Kock’s teammate at the 2012 Under-19 World Cup in Australia‚ has been battling ill-health for a while.

While on a club cricket stint in the United Kingdom with Aberdeenshire last year‚ he came down with the Guillain-Barre syndrome after experiencing flu-like symptoms that wouldn’t go away.

He was taken to the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he spent significant time in the intensive care unit. According to espncricinfo‚ a fundraising effort spearheaded by his agent Rob Humphries allowed for Nqweni to return home by air ambulance as his condition at the time meant he needed around the clock medical attention.

Guillain-Barre syndrome is a rare but serious auto-immune disorder in which the body’s immune system attacks the body’s nervous system. Espncricinfo reported that he spent four weeks in an induced coma and five months in ICU before returning home earlier this year.

Nqweni‚ who is from Port Elizabeth‚ played the bulk of his formative cricket in the Eastern Province region. He came through Grey High School in Port Elizabeth and has represented Eastern Province and the Warriors.

He last represented Eastern Province last year before taking up his overseas club stint.