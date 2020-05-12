Beuran Hendricks credits marriage for his recent upward career trajectory

Exciting left-arm seamer Beuran Hendricks has credited his marriage for his recent upward career trajectory that saw him announce his international arrival with the Proteas.

The 29-year-old Cape Town-born Johannesburg-based swing bowler has always been on the periphery of national selection for the past few seasons but never quite cracked it.

His 11 wickets in the SA A side's sweeping win over India A in Pretoria as a 23-year-old in 2013 caught the attention of the cricket world and was seen as one of South Africa’s brightest young bowling prospects.

However, Hendricks’ career in Cape Town stagnated somewhat at Western Province and the Cape Cobras although injuries played a part.