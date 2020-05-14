Cricket

The Covid-19 pandemic claims another international series scalp

14 May 2020 - 09:54 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Cricket South Africa acting chief executive Jacques Faul maintains the safety of the players is of paramount importance.
Image: BackpagePix

The Covid-19 pandemic has claimed another international series scalp in the form of the Women’s ODI series between South Africa and the West Indies.

The postponed series was slated to take place later this month in Jamaica and Trinidad but the lockdowns that are a direct result of the coronavirus‚ along with the resulting quarantines and self-isolation periods‚ have rendered travelling almost impossible for international fixtures.

It’s the women’s team second event  to be cancelled because of the outbreak after the Australia series fell victim earlier this year.

The series was scheduled prior to July’s ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup qualifying tournament‚ which has already been postponed.

South Africa have already qualified for next year’s Women’s World Cup in New Zealand by finishing third in the ICC Women’s Championship.

Cricket West Indies chief executive Johnny Grave said the health and safety of the players is paramount.

“The health and safety of the players and coaching staff is of paramount importance to both CWI and CSA and with the current Covid-19 travel restrictions it is impossible for us to consider both tours taking place as we had originally planned‚” Grave said.

The postponement of the A team series that was going to take place in Antigua next month may have ramifications for South Africa’s Test and T20 tour that is scheduled for late July and early August. 

Graves said they’re still holding thumbs that things could improve by the end of June.

“We are continuing our discussions with CSA on the feasibility of hosting the Men’s tour later this summer and will have further discussions in due course on new dates for the Women’s and ‘A’ Team tours‚” Grave said.

Cricket South Africa’s acting chief executive officer Jacques Faul said the uncontrollable situation they’ve found themselves in is frustrating.

“It is a frustrating state of affairs in which cricket finds itself around the world but there are more important issues that have to be confronted and the wellbeing of our players and support staff must always come first‚” Faul said.

MORE:

