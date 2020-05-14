The Covid-19 pandemic claims another international series scalp

The Covid-19 pandemic has claimed another international series scalp in the form of the Women’s ODI series between South Africa and the West Indies.

The postponed series was slated to take place later this month in Jamaica and Trinidad but the lockdowns that are a direct result of the coronavirus‚ along with the resulting quarantines and self-isolation periods‚ have rendered travelling almost impossible for international fixtures.

It’s the women’s team second event to be cancelled because of the outbreak after the Australia series fell victim earlier this year.

The series was scheduled prior to July’s ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup qualifying tournament‚ which has already been postponed.