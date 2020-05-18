Aiden Markram admits he 'would give an absolute arm and a leg' to fill Test captaincy vacancy
While Aiden Markram insists that he is not desperate‚ the cricketer says he “would give an absolute arm and a leg” to take over the vacant Test captaincy created by Faf du Plessis’s resignation in February.
“I don’t (want to) become desperate about it and like I said I would thoroughly enjoy it and be honoured if it was to be the case‚ but I have not looked too much into it‚” said Markram‚ who led baby Proteas to 2014 Under-19 Cricket World Cup glory.
“I’ve been able (while growing up) to watch a franchise captain‚ a guy like Faf du Plessis captain and it is just something that I would love to do.
“Having said though‚ I mean‚ I have never given captaining my country too much of a thought.
“It has always been a bit of shot in the dark for me but now my name is in the hat so to speak for people that are writing news.”
Director of cricket Graeme Smith has already confirmed that Quinton de Kock will only lead the team in the shorter formats of the game and this means the captaincy role is up for grabs.
Given that there are no clear standout candidates‚ the 25-year-old’s name has been thrown into the mix to replace Du Plessis.
“Look‚ it is just nice to be considered (for the Proteas Test captaincy) and like I said I do love it and I would give an absolute arm and a leg to be able to do it.
"But like I have said before in the same breath that it is not for me to be the it all and end it all.
"I don’t become desperate about it‚” said the Titans star batsman.
Dean Elgar‚ Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen are equally capable leaders to replace Du Plessis while Proteas No.1 Test spinner Keshav Maharaj publicly put his name into the hat earlier this month.
Markram led the Proteas ODI during a series against India in 2018 in the absence of an injured Du Plessis in a match he would rather forget after they were thrashed 5-1.
“Look‚ I think the captaincy chat‚ from a personal perspective‚ I have really enjoyed the captaincy and the responsibilities that comes it.
“Like I said‚ I don’t want to become desperate about it or anything.
"It is one of those things where if it were to happen it would be amazing but if not‚ there are plenty of good leaders within the environment that will take the team forward along with the management‚” said the Titans Centurion-born star.
Markram’s season was obliterated by injury in the recently finished campaign
Markram said he dreams of hoisting the Test mace aloft as the leader of the Proteas.
“Definitely would like to be a part of the number one Test ranked team and that is obviously in the longer format.
“My main focus is to try and get into the side and stay on the field for the time being‚” said Markram‚ who bemoaned his failure to convert his Titans form in the shorter formats to the national team.