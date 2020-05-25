What now for cricket in 2020? Four key questions

The coronavirus may have struck shortly before the English cricket season was due to start but it threatens to have major implications for the game worldwide.

English officials still believe they can fit a full international programme of three-Test series against both the West Indies and Pakistan, as well as one-day internationals with Australia and Ireland, into a season that won't start until July 1 at the earliest.

But there is now an expectation matches will have to be played behind closed doors, in the short-term at least, as a way of stopping the spread of Covid-19.

That would, however, still allow the England and Wales Cricket Board to honour lucrative broadcast contracts and avoid the nightmare scenario of a completely wiped out season that could cost the organisation $463m.

Below AFP Sport looks at the key issues confronting cricket amid the pandemic.

Will teams go on tour?

-- West Indies and Pakistan, two of crickets less well-off major teams, have both made encouraging noises about touring England, subject to health concerns and appear to ready to factor a 14-day quarantine on arrival in Britain, because of UK government regulations, into their planning.

Matches are set to be played at 'bio-secure' venues such as Hampshire's Ageas Bowl or Old Trafford that have onsite hotels.

"We are trying to get to England early July so that we can get the quarantine done," said Pakistan Cricket Board chief executive Wasim Khan.