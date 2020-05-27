Basson on transformation crisis in Gauteng cricket: 'We should not be even having this discussion in 2020'

The findings and recommendations of the Langa commission of inquiry into the affairs of Gauteng cricket are “as valid as they were when they were first published as they are today”, said Dr Willie Basson.

The veteran sport administrator and scientist was one of the commissioners of the Langa commission and also served as Cricket South Africa (CSA) acting president for over a year during a time of strife as the governing body underwent a process of restructuring almost a decade ago.

“From a transformation aspect, it would appear to me that the Gauteng cricket board is a very unstable entity,” Dr Basson told TimesLIVE in a wide-ranging interview on transformation in cricket in South Africa.

“Gauteng problems with respect to transformation are quite unique in a sense that the old white clubs were very reluctant to relinquish control from the Gauteng board.

“We should not be even having this discussion in 2020. Transformation and change should not be an issue to the extent that what it appears to be in Gauteng cricket.”