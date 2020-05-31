Sri Lanka's cricket team resume outdoor training after virus halt

Sri Lanka's cricket team will resume training on Monday under strict health measures after a two-and-a-half-month hiatus forced by coronavirus, the country's governing body said.

Cricket came to a halt on March 13 when the visiting England team pulled out on the second day of a four-day practice match ahead of their two-Test series.

A 13-member squad will take part in a 12-day training session, starting with fitness sessions from Monday at a hotel in the capital Colombo, Sri Lanka Cricket said on Sunday.

Ground training will start on Tuesday, the governing body added.

The players will be joined by a four-member team of coaches and assistants.