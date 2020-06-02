England bowler Liam Plunkett would consider playing for United States

England pace bowler Liam Plunkett has revealed he would consider playing for the United States in the future.

Plunkett has been absent from the England team since helping them win the 50-over Cricket World Cup for the first time last year.

The 35-year-old was also left out of the 55-man England squad recently asked to return to training following the coronavirus lockdown.

Plunkett's wife is American and they are likely to settle in the United States, prompting him to consider changing his international allegiance if his England prospects do not improve.

"It would be nice be involved in some sort of cricket over there," Plunkett told the BBC.