A file photo of Kagiso Rabada celebrating the wicket of England captain Joe Root.
Kagiso Rabada has said he can not be bothered much by criticism as “passion” drives his sometimes over-the-top carousing to celebrate wickets.

The Proteas’ star fast bowler was reflecting on the past season and in particular the disappointing home Test series defeat to England at the beginning of the year as Mark Boucher’s men were outclassed and outfoxed 3-1 by Joe Root’s tourists.

The Lions speedster was suspended for the fourth and final Test against England at the Wanderers for his extravagant celebration after taking Root’s wicket in the third Test at Newlands.

“I just think that it is passion‚” said the 25-year-old‚ soft-spoken star in response to accusations that he is making a bad habit of getting himself needlessly suspended and that he needs to grow up.

While Rabada chins up to criticism he understands that he has to control his “passion” to avoid unnecessary suspensions such as the Root incident.

“I have identified things that I needed to identify and I will address them with the people who are closest to me and people who I feel should be helping me‚” said Rabada‚ who has taken a staggering 197 wickets in 43 Test matches at an average of 22.95 since his debut against India at Mohali in November 2015.

In 2018‚ during Australia’s tour of SA‚ Rabada was banned for two Tests for “inappropriate and deliberate physical contact with a player” after he made contact with Steve Smith’s shoulder while celebrating the wicket of the tourists’ then-captain in Port Elizabeth.

“Everyone has their opinions and they are entitled to that‚” Rabada said.

“I think that in life everyone will always criticise you in some way. And it is important. I think it is important that you don’t take what people say to heart.

“You will always have a lot of critics. Not everyone will agree with what you do but as long as you are true to yourself that’s the most important thing because then you can grow.

"What other people say about you should not affect you.”

Besides terrorising batsman with the ball in hand‚ the tailender has more often than not caught the eye with bat in hand.

“I think it is important that as a player you equip yourself in all facets of the game because versatility gives the team a stronger chance of winning‚ and ultimately that’s what you want to do‚” said Rabada of his batting contributions.

Rabada is 394 runs short of reaching a milestone 1‚000 Test runs.

