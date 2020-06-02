Rabada on celebration criticism: ‘What other people say should not affect you’

Kagiso Rabada has said he can not be bothered much by criticism as “passion” drives his sometimes over-the-top carousing to celebrate wickets.

The Proteas’ star fast bowler was reflecting on the past season and in particular the disappointing home Test series defeat to England at the beginning of the year as Mark Boucher’s men were outclassed and outfoxed 3-1 by Joe Root’s tourists.

The Lions speedster was suspended for the fourth and final Test against England at the Wanderers for his extravagant celebration after taking Root’s wicket in the third Test at Newlands.

“I just think that it is passion‚” said the 25-year-old‚ soft-spoken star in response to accusations that he is making a bad habit of getting himself needlessly suspended and that he needs to grow up.