Fate of Proteas’ tour to the West Indies in the hands of the ICC

Cricket South Africa (CSA) acting chief executive officer Jacques Faul said the men’s national team West Indies’ tour that’s scheduled to take place at the end of July will be determined by this month’s International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting.

As things stand‚ South Africa are supposed to make their first Test tour of the Caribbean in 10 years with the first Test scheduled for Trinidad on July 23 and the second Test at St Lucia on July 31.

The West Indies have three Wisden Trophy Tests against England scheduled for July 8 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton‚ followed by two at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 16 and July 2.

ESPNcricinfo reported the West Indies will arrive in England on June 9 for quarantine and isolation purposes.