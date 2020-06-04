CSA admits it has missed own deadline on finalising CEO Thabang Moroe's suspension

Crisis-riddled Cricket South Africa (CSA) is set to continue operating with an acting accounting officer‚ at least for the foreseeable future‚ after the governing body admitted to failing to meet its own set deadline to finalise proceedings into suspended chief executive Thabang Moroe.

Friday marks exactly six months since Moroe was put on “precautionary suspension with pay” on December 6 last year on what the CSA board said was “allegations of misconduct”.

The Chris Nenzani-led CSA board said the decision to place Moroe on precautionary suspension followed reports from both the social and ethics and the audit and risk committees‚ which flagged “possible failure of controls in the organisation”.

CSA president and board chairperson Nenzani has been steadfast in his assurance to the cricket fraternity and the public that Moroe’s suspension “will be finalised in six months”.