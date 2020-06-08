The SA Cricketer’ Association (Saca)‚ the country’s players union‚ has strongly criticised Cricket South Africa (CSA) for failing to meet its own set deadline to finalise proceedings into suspended chief executive Thabang Moroe‚ saying the failure “defies belief”.

Friday marked exactly six months since Moroe was put on “precautionary suspension with pay” on what CSA said was “allegations of misconduct”.

Saca was reacting to a TimesLIVE report last week about CSA’s failure and its president Omphile Ramela said the organisation's inaction with regards to Moroe’s suspension is a corporate governance blunder that will scare potential sponsors away.

“CSA desperately needs to regain the confidence of the players‚ public‚ broadcasters and sponsors‚ particularly with respect to matters of governance – its failure to bring this matter to a conclusion undermines its efforts in this regard‚” said Ramela.