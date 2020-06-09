India thrive on verbal clashes, says Australia's Matthew Wade

Australia batsman Matthew Wade may decide to keep his lip zipped during the Test series against India over the home summer as he says Virat Kohli's team thrive on verbal confrontations.

The 32-year-old Tasmanian has dished out his fair share of "sledging" on the field and was never far away when aggression levels spiked during last year's Ashes in England.

Yet Wade said chirping at India during the four-test series, which starts in December, might backfire.

"They're a hard team, they use it to their advantage very well," Wade told reporters in a video call on Tuesday.