Proteas star Reeza Hendricks on the ups and downs of sport

Reeza Hendricks admits his career has been an emotional rollercoaster‚ one littered with “highs and lows” and “disappointment” after bursting into the consciousness of world cricket with a brisk century on his ODI debut.

The Kimberly-born star cantered to the fastest century by a debutant against Sri Lanka in Kandy in August 2018 to become only the third South African‚ and the 14th in history‚ to achieve that milestone.

But that Sunday afternoon on August 5 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium remains the only time Hendricks raised his bat to the heavens to salute a century in a Proteas shirt.

His sizzling 102 off just 88 balls propelled the Proteas to victory to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match ODI series.