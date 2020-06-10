Cricket legend Wasim Akram warns saliva ban will make bowlers 'robots'

Legendary Pakistan paceman Wasim Akram has warned that bowlers would become "robots" after cricket officials temporarily banned shining the ball with saliva as a coronavirus precaution.

Bowlers traditionally get the ball to move or swing in the air by applying shine to one side using sweat or saliva.

The International Cricket Council (ICC), however, has temporarily banned the practise over Covid-19 transmission fears as teams prepare to return to the pitch in the coming weeks.

Players can still apply sweat to the ball.

"It will make bowlers robots, coming and bowling without swing," Akram told AFP, saying they would have to be patient and wait for the ball to age naturally.