Proteas batsman Reeza Hendricks is looking forward to returning to training‚ even if it is in small groups‚ and has set his eyes on cracking the national Test team when cricket resumes post Covid-19.

“Lockdown has been very difficult for us as we are used to being outdoors and playing‚ and being active. So we are definitely looking forward to getting out there and training again‚ whether it is in groups of three or more‚ it will be a start‚” said the Kimberley-born star.

Sport minister Nathi Mthethwa last month laid the foundation for non-contact sports such as golf‚ tennis‚ athletics and cricket to gradually resume events behind closed doors starting on June 1.

Full training is expected to be announced in the coming days and weeks as sports federations await the green light from Mthethwa in line with government’s controlled relaxation of the coronavirus-enforced restrictions.