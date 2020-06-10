While Cricket South Africa (CSA) are still grappling with their suspended chief executive officer Thabang Moroe’s outstanding disciplinary proceedings‚ two of their senior employees have appealed the findings of their own hearings.

Chief operating officer Naasei Appiah and sponsorship and sales head Clive Eksteen were suspended last year because of the non-payment of an agreed contract fee of R2.4m that CSA were supposed to pay the South African Cricketer’s Association (Saca).

The duo‚ along with then acting director of cricket Corrie van Zyl‚ were presented as the culprits for CSA’s non-payment of commercial rights fees for the 2018 Mzansi Super League (MSL).