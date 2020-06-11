The gloves came off on Thursday after suspended Cricket South Africa (CSA) chief executive officer Thabang Moroe reported for duty and accused the governing body’s president Chris Nenzani of contravening the organisation’s disciplinary procedures during the process of his suspension.

Moroe said in a lawyer’s letter addressed to Nenzani and CSA on June 8 that is in SowetanLIVE's possession that the president was in contravention of clause 11.2.2 of the CSA’s Disciplinary Codes and Procedures when he suspended the CEO through a phone call on December 5 last year without indicating the length of the suspension nor serving him with a letter of suspension.

It is understood that Moroe’s access card was deactivated upon his suspension and management inside the organisation’s Melrose Estate premises had to be alerted of his presence at the gates. After waiting outside‚ Moroe was finally let in.

“We should note at this point that‚ the suspension of our client via a telephone by Mr Nenzani in this regard‚ was in direct contravention of the CSA’s Disciplinary Codes and Procedures‚ particularly clause 11.2.2‚” the letter said.

Clause 11.2.2 of CSA’s disciplinary code states:

An employee may be suspended temporarily pending the conclusion of a disciplinary enquiry into a serious transgression. Suspension will take place on full remuneration and is preventative in nature. The purpose of suspension is exclusively to protect CSA against any damage that may be caused by the continued presence of such an employee in the workplace‚ especially in relation to the possible destruction of evidence or influencing of colleagues regarding their possible testimony at a disciplinary hearing.

- CSA will provide the employee with an opportunity to motivate within 48 hours why he or she should not be suspended (refer to Annexure F1) unless the suspension is motivated by an emergency situation Management will thereafter have a full discretion to decide whether to suspend or not. After having decided to suspend an employee in terms of this procedure‚ CSA will inform the employee of the reasons for this decision and the arrangements that will apply during the period of suspension in writing. (Refer to Annexure F2)

- The disciplinary enquiry must take place as soon as reasonably possible after suspension‚ but after completion of the investigation. As a general guideline‚ suspension periods should not exceed two (2) months unless there are exceptional circumstances.

Through his lawyers‚ Moroe also accused Nenzani of having not given him an opportunity to give reasons as to why he should not suspended‚ as per the organisation’s policy.

SowetanLIVE understands that Moroe only got a suspension letter in late January.

According to Moroe’s lawyers‚ Nenzani was allegedly in contravention of the CSA disciplinary code when he informed the CEO through another phone call that the suspension would last for six months dating back to December 5.

“In this instance again Mr Nenzani‚ persisted in flouting clause 11.2.2 of the CSA’s Disciplinary Codes and Procedures.”

CSA had until the end of business on June 9 to respond to the letter.