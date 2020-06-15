Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts to be axed

Cricket Australia (CA) chief executive Kevin Roberts is set to be replaced by an interim CEO after losing support of the board over his stewardship of the game during the coronavirus shutdown, local media reported on Monday.

Members of the board held an emergency meeting on Sunday to put handover arrangements in place for a replacement, The Australian newspaper said.

The reports did not give details about the interim CEO, while CA did not immediately comment when contacted by Reuters.

Roberts has been criticised for his handling of the shutdown since a decision to furlough about 80% of staff at head office in April to "proactively" manage the impact of Covid-19.