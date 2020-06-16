Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts resigns amid leadership criticism

Cricket Australia (CA) chief executive Kevin Roberts has resigned after months of criticism over his handling of the coronavirus shutdown, having alienated players and state associations over cost-cutting measures.

CA chairman Earl Eddings confirmed on Tuesday that Roberts had been replaced by interim CEO Nick Hockley, the chief executive of the Twenty20 Cricket World Cup in Australia, and the board would begin the search for a long-term replacement.

While Eddings cast Roberts' departure as a mutual decision, he also said CA wanted a "new leadership style" and the permanent successor would need strong communication skills.

"Kevin and I and the board have worked out over the last three-four months that things do need to change," Eddings told reporters in a video call.

"Kevin tendered his resignation and we agreed. Now we move on."