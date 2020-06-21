Virat Kohli is a 'terrific guy', says Steve Smith

Australia's Steve Smith has hailed Indian superstar and on-field rival Virat Kohli as a "terrific guy" and a strong leader who plays hard on the field.

While international sporting events were halted when the coronavirus pandemic hit, cricketers have been keeping in touch with each other through messages, phone and video calls.

"I had few conversations with him (Virat) off the field, few messages here and there in recent times just to see how things are going in India," Smith told Indian broadcaster Star Sports on Saturday.

"He is a terrific guy and we both play hard out on the field."