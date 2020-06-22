Cricket

'Giant of domestic cricket' - India mourns record-breaker Rajinder Goel

22 June 2020 - 10:05 By AFP
Rajinder Goel never played for his country despite a glittering domestic career that spanned more than 25 years. .
Rajinder Goel never played for his country despite a glittering domestic career that spanned more than 25 years. .
Image: BCCI/Twitter

Indian cricket on Monday mourned the loss of record-breaking bowler Rajinder Goel, who despite taking 750 first-class wickets -- including an unmatched 637 in the Ranji Trophy -- never played for his country.

Goel, a left-arm spinner, died aged 77 on Sunday, prompting the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to pay tribute to the veteran whose career lasted 27 years.

"The Indian cricketing community has lost a giant of domestic cricket today," BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said of Goel, who played to the age of 44.

"His staggering record tells you about his craft and the control he had over it.

"To have a career that lasts more than 25 years and still be able to perform consistently speaks about his dedication and commitment towards the game.

Pakistan bowler Irfan confirms he is 'well' after rumours of death

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Irfan had to confirm that rumours of his death spreading on social media were "fake news" on Sunday.
Sport
15 hours ago

"To be able to pick 750 wickets needs years and years of hard work and I salute his efforts. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family."

Goel plied his trade during India's spin era of former captain Bishan Singh Bedi, who was often said to be the reason for the celebrated bowler not making the national cut.

"It's unjust that 'Goeli' with 750 first-class wickets, 637 of them in Ranji Trophy alone, the highest ever -- will forever be known as the finest spinner never to have played for India," Bedi said in The Times of India newspaper.

Virat Kohli is a 'terrific guy', says Steve Smith

Australia's Steve Smith has hailed Indian superstar and on-field rival Virat Kohli as a "terrific guy" and a strong leader who plays hard on the ...
Sport
18 hours ago

"People still feel that it was my presence which kept him out of India squad -- we were both left-arm orthodox spinners -- but that's not entirely true. He started before me and ended after me."

Goel played his last game in the 1984-1985 season but his record for wickets in the Ranji Trophy, India's premier domestic first-class competition, remains intact.

He died of an age-related illness, Indian media said.

"So who is the finest cricketer never to play for India? Many may well suggest Rajinder Goel," Rajdeep Sardesai, a veteran journalist and son of former India player Dilip Sardesai, wrote on Twitter.

MORE:

Seven positive Covid-19 cases in Cricket SA

Innovative cricket tournament on ice until players have health clearances and permission to take part
Sport
1 day ago

Cricket to provide the test case for a live match in SA on June 27

Now that cricket has finally stepped back into the playing breech in the form of the 3Team Cricket tournament that’ll take place on June 27‚ the game ...
Sport
3 days ago

Sports ministry puts the brakes on CSA's 3TeamCricket tournament

Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has put the brakes on Cricket South Africa’s planned 3TeamCricket tournament that’s set to take place on June 27.
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Safa rocked as both of Danny Jordaan's vice-presidents are removed Soccer
  2. Sports Minister Mthethwa ‘insulted’ by CSA’s executive and coaching make-up Cricket
  3. Tension brewing as Ria Ledwaba prepares to fight her dramatic removal as Safa ... Soccer
  4. Bidvest turned down request from university that could have saved Wits FC – ... Soccer
  5. Iraqi football legend Ahmed Radhi dies from Covid-19 Soccer

Latest Videos

Smuggling at SA/Zim border runs rampant as border desperations escalate
"We are fighting two pandemics": Ramaphosa speaks about GBV spike during SA's ...
X