West Indies to wear 'Black Lives Matter' logo for England Tests

The West Indies cricket team will wear "Black Lives Matter" logos on their shirts during next month's Test series against England in a show of solidarity with the global movement.

The tourists will follow the lead of English Premier League footballers during the three-Test series, which starts at the Ageas Bowl on July 8.

The move comes after the death of African-American George Floyd in US police custody last month.

The logo, which has a clenched fist in place of the letter 'A' in the word "Black", was designed by Watford player Troy Deeney's partner Alisha Hosannah.

West Indies captain Jason Holder said the team remained focused on winning the series but that there were bigger issues to address.