Cricket

West Indies to wear 'Black Lives Matter' logo for England Tests

29 June 2020 - 11:51 By AFP
The first Test between England and the West Indies starts at the Ageas Bowl on July 8.
The first Test between England and the West Indies starts at the Ageas Bowl on July 8.
Image: @WindiesCricket/Twitter

The West Indies cricket team will wear "Black Lives Matter" logos on their shirts during next month's Test series against England in a show of solidarity with the global movement.

The tourists will follow the lead of English Premier League footballers during the three-Test series, which starts at the Ageas Bowl on July 8.

The move comes after the death of African-American George Floyd in US police custody last month.

The logo, which has a clenched fist in place of the letter 'A' in the word "Black", was designed by Watford player Troy Deeney's partner Alisha Hosannah.

West Indies captain Jason Holder said the team remained focused on winning the series but that there were bigger issues to address.

Sports Minister Mthethwa gives green light to cricket‚ tennis and swimming

The Department of Sport‚ Arts and Culture has give the green light for seven non-contact sports to resume matches‚ including cricket‚ tennis‚ ...
Sport
2 days ago

"This is a pivotal moment in history for sports, for the game of cricket and for the West Indies cricket team," he said in a statement issued by Cricket West Indies.

"We have come to England to retain the Wisden Trophy but we are very conscious of happenings around the world and the fight for justice and equality.

"We believe we have a duty to show solidarity and also to help raise awareness."

Holder said sportsmen and women could influence opinion and be a force for change.

"We did not take our decision lightly," he said.

"We know what it is for people to make judgements because of the colour of our skin, so we know what it feels like, this goes beyond the boundary.

"There must be equality and there must be unity. Until we get that as people, we cannot stop."

Cricket South Africa debacle must be hit out of the park

Not only has six months passed since Thabang Moroe was suspended as the CEO of Cricket SA, there appears to be no end to the fiasco between him and ...
Sport
1 day ago

Deeney said he and Hosannah were overwhelmed by the gesture.

"Alisha and I are immensely proud to be asked and take part in a monumental moment in world sport, this amazing decision by the West Indies cricket team to show their support for Black Lives Matter," he said.

Player power was behind the Premier League's move to put "Black Lives Matter" on the back of shirts for the first 12 games following the restart of the competition.

Footballers are also wearing the logo on their sleeves for the rest of the campaign.

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons is in self-isolation after leaving his team's bio-secure location in Manchester for a short period of compassionate leave.

Cricket West Indies confirmed that Simmons had twice tested negative for the coronavirus since returning on Friday, and would have another test on Wednesday before rejoining the squad.

The West Indies start a four-day warm-up match against England at Old Trafford on Monday.

Simmons attended the funeral of his father-in-law, who had died prior to the team's recent assembly in Manchester, having been given permission by medical officials.

READ MORE:

Uganda's new coach Lawrence Mahatlane on a road less travelled

Lawrence Mahatlane did not win any trophies as the coach of SA's under-19 cricket team, but he has now set his sights on reaching the qualifying ...
Sport
1 day ago

West Indies captain Holder wants racism to be treated like doping and fixing

West Indies captain Jason Holder wants racism to be treated as seriously as doping and match-fixing in cricket, the 28-year-old has said.
Sport
1 day ago

Root reminds England of Windies' bowling depth

England batsmen must prepare well if they are to get the better of a "formidable" West Indies bowling attack in the three-test series next month, ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Wits pull out of South African football after 99 years Soccer
  2. Reneilwe Letsholonyane just found out he was being looked at by Tottenham Soccer
  3. Gauteng and KZN set for PSL finish Sport
  4. Farewell to Newlands, the grand old lady of SA sporting cathedrals Rugby
  5. Steven Gerrard enquires about Bongani Zungu for Rangers - reports Soccer

Latest Videos

How Liverpool’s African players helped the team win the Premier League
Juju talks VBS, states there has been no internal EFF report
X