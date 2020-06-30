Following the go-ahead from sports minister Nathi Mthethwa and the authorisation for sport to return to controlled training‚ Cricket South Africa (CSA) have named a High Performance training squad for the Proteas.

During a camp that started on Monday‚ CSA said players will train in small monitored groups with identified coaches from their nearest franchise teams.

And those sessions will be in accordance with the guidelines set out by the CSA Covid-19 Steering Committee and approved by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD)‚ an arm of the National Department of Health.

CSA chief medical officer Dr Shuaib Manjra said their protocols are in line with the NICD.

“We engaged with the NICD who were comfortable with our protocols and responses to their queries for further details in some respects.