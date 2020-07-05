Cricket

Sri Lanka cricketer Kusal Mendis arrested over fatal crash

05 July 2020 - 10:30 By AFP
Kusal Mendis raises his bat and helmet in celebration after scoring a century (100 runs) during the second one day international (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies at the Suriyawewa Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in the southern district of Hambantota on February 26, 2020.
Image: LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI / AFP

Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Mendis was arrested on Sunday after being allegedly involved in a fatal crash with a cyclist, who died instantly, just outside the country's capital Colombo, police said.

The 25-year-old batsman was driving an SUV at Panadura before dawn when the incident happened, police said.

Mendis has been named in the 16-player squad for a two-match home Test series against England in March, but the tour was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 3,000 people are killed annually in traffic accidents in Sri Lanka.

A former spin bowler, Kaushal Lokuarachchi, was given a four-year suspended jail sentence for crashing into a woman pedestrian and killing her in 2003.

