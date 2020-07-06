India worried Twenty20 Cricket World Cup delays could impact IPL start date

India's cricket leaders are becoming impatient with the world body's delays in deciding whether the Twenty20 Cricket World Cup will go ahead this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The World Cup holdup is stopping the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in India from setting a date for its biggest earner, the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has said it will make a decision in July on the future of the 20 over event which was due to start in Australia in October.

But no date for a meeting has been announced.

"Why they (the ICC) are delaying we have no idea," BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal told AFP, adding the BCCI was "already planning (the IPL) and we are looking for a window."

"We will see how the situation pans out," he said. "We will explore options whether we can have it here or overseas."