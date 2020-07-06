Proteas limited-overs captain Quinton de Kock not convinced proper cricket will be played anytime soon

Proteas limited-overs captain Quinton de Kock does not see the team playing proper cricket until at least next month but will play the “three game thing” in Centurion in two weeks time.

The “three game thing” De Kock was referring to is a pathbreaking tournament called 3TeamCricket and will take place on July 18 on former president Nelson Mandela’s birthday.

CSA last month launched the uniquely-structured competition that consists of three teams of eight players each and will be played at De Kock’s stomping ground at SuperSport Park where he stars for the star-studded Titans.