Wolvaardt hopes Women’s Cricket World Cup will not be scuppered by the coronavirus pandemic

Laura Wolvaardt has said that the Momentum Proteas have put in a lot of work over the last couple of years in preparations for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand in January next year.

She hopes that the tournament will not be scuppered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) suspended all domestic activity for three months in March as the deadly Covid-19 disease started to ravage the cricket calendar across the world.

The reigning SA women’s cricketer of the year said she missed the smell of the grass and is excited to return to training after cricket was one of the sporting codes approved by the sports ministry last month to resume activities under strict Covid-19 regulations.

“That tournament (the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup) has been our main focus for the last three and bit years and everything has been building onto that.