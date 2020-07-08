Cricket returns as England bat in first Test against the West Indies
08 July 2020 - 14:51
England's Ben Stokes (R) and West Indies' Jason Holder (2L) hold microphones as they talk into a remote television broadcast camera, following the coin toss, won by England, on the first day of the first Test cricket match between England and the West Indies at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, southwest England on July 8, 2020.
England captain Ben Stokes decided to bat in the first Test against the West Indies at Southampton on Wednesday as international cricket resumed for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown.
Stokes was leading England for the first time, with regular captain Joe Root missing the match to attend the birth of his second child.
England left out veteran paceman Stuart Broad after rain meant there was no play before lunch in the first of this three-Test series being played behind closed doors.
Stuart Broad has been left out of England's Test XI in a home game for the first time in eight years 🤯— ICC (@ICC) July 8, 2020
A streak of 51 consecutive games comes to an end!#ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/SvGV0WoTrW