England's Stokes ready for 'massive' return of international cricket

Ben Stokes is well aware he will have an extra "responsibility" when he leads England out in the first Test against the West Indies at Southampton on Wednesday, a match that marks the return of international cricket after months of coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

The pressure of captaining England for the first time, with regular skipper Joe Root missing the match to attend the birth of his second child, would have been enough to concentrate all-rounder Stokes' mind in normal circumstances.

But the first fixture in a three-Test series has been given added significance by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I know everybody has been craving this, certainly from a players' point of view but I also think from a spectators' and fans' view," said Stokes on Tuesday. "This is a massive occasion for a lot of people."

No spectators will be allowed into the Ageas Bowl in a behind-closed-doors series that sees the other two Tests taking place at Old Trafford.