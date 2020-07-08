North West Cricket president Nkagisang urges sports minister Mthethwa to dissolve CSA board
North West Cricket president Dr Oupa Nkagisang has called on sports minister Nathi Mthethwa to dissolve the embattled Cricket South Africa (CSA) board and its chairperson Chris Nenzani over an alleged failure to resolve the province's long-standing administration matter.
He urged Mthethwa to remove “lame duck” Nenzani and his board and put in an administrator who will run the organisation's affairs until September's annual general meeting.
In an explosive series of emails seen by TimesLIVE‚ Nkagisang berated the CSA president and the board of apparent inefficiency with regards to the handling of CSA's step-in rights at North West Cricket.
The union was placed under administration on December 5‚ 2018 for alleged maladministration.
In one of the emails dated June 11‚ the first of seven sent by Nkagisang to CSA’s leadership where he enquired about the status of the report with regards to the union's alleged maladministration‚ Nkagisang said the report had been completed by December 2019 and CSA’s suspended chief executive officer Thabang Moroe said it was available to be accessed at the time.
“Due to your (including the administrator) unprecedented failure to close the NWC matter‚ I therefore notify you that the NWC Board has been fully reinstated and I will convene the NWC Member’s Council on the 14th July 2020‚” Nkagisang wrote to Nenzani this week on Monday July 6.
“I will therefore instruct the administrator to give the NWC Member’s Council a close out report.
"As far as the full unredacted Deloitte report including the transcripts and supplementary information is concerned‚ this I will ensure that the legal process extracts it from your claws.”
The June 11 email was responded to by CSA’s acting CEO Dr Jacques Faul on the same day‚ who said he’d consult the legal department.
Nkagisang sent two further emails on June 12 and 14 where he pleaded with Nenzani and Faul to have the matter finalised.
In the June 14 email‚ Nkagisang threatened potential legal action if the report wasn’t produced.
“I want to put it on record that the insinuation that was put forth that you have consulted with me when North West was suspended is completely untrue‚” said Nkagisang while copying other members of the board.
“I know that you (Nenzani) mentioned to some individuals that you spoke to me to step aside when the NWC Board was suspended which is actually not true because I was never consulted by you.
“Following the request or the directive from CSA to institute a forensic investigation into the NWC affairs which was actually contrary to NWC Board resolution and the terms of reference for the audit that should be performed and still I fully cooperated.
“To ensure that the investigation went on unhindered I availed myself‚ took time off from work to go through the process and even presented evidence….I therefore give you until 21st June 2020 to issue the report before I pursue the legal recourse at my disposal to demand the report.”
Nenzani responded on June 15 where he said the administrator (HP Prinsloo) was on the verge of finalising the report for CSA submission.
“Flowing from the preliminary report of the Administrator‚ certain processes needed to unfold in respect of the people whose name appeared in the preliminary report.
Such people may or may not have to provide information to enable the completion of the administration process and any other process or processes that may result there from‚” Nenzani said to Nkagisang.
“Late in May 2020‚ I initiated a meeting with the acting CEO‚ company secretary and NWC administrator to get a fuller briefing and update on the matter.
"The administrator informed us in that meeting that NWC is ready to go to an AGM in August 2020.
“The financials for the outstanding years have been prepared and are ready for presentation.
"We agreed that all that still needs to be done must be concluded before the end of June 2020.
“Once the Final Report has been received by CSA‚ it will be shared with the NWC Members Council and any other person or entity that needs to have it and is reasonably entitled to receive it.”
In two responses on June 15‚ Nkagisang wasn’t impressed with Nenzani's response‚ but on the June 29 and July 6 emails‚ he berated the CSA president for not sticking to the deadlines.
Nenzani’s phones rang unanswered when comment was requested on Tuesday.
CSA’s company secretary Welsh Gwaza directed queries to communications manager Thami Mthembu‚ who said the matter was still ongoing.
“The NWC matter is still under review and has now been handed over to Bowmans Attorneys to manage on behalf of CSA.
"We do not want to compromise the process by speaking while the matter is still going through its motions.
“What will happen is that Cricket South Africa will communicate the final outcome once this has been arrived at‚” Mthembu said.
Contacted on Tuesday‚ Nkagisang stuck by what he said in the emails.
“Actually‚ I urge the honourable minister of sport Nathi Mthethwa to intervene and dissolve the CSA board because it has failed decimally for a long period of time.
“I urge the minister to put in an administrator that will take the running of the affairs of CSA until an annual general meeting is held in September‚” Nkagisang told TimesLIVE.